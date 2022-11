Ekblad (lower body) will return to the lineup Saturday against Edmonton, Doug Plagens of the Panthers Radio Network reports.

As expected, Ekblad is ready to return to the fold after being sidelined since Oct. 17. He had one goal, seven shots on net, four hits and one block in three appearances prior to getting hurt. Ekblad should return to his regular spots on Florida's top defense pairing and quarterback the first unit on the power play.