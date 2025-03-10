The NHL announced Monday that Ekblad has been suspended 20 games for violating the league's Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

Since the Panthers have just 18 games remaining on their schedule, Ekblad will miss the remainder of the regular season and the first two games of the postseason due to his suspension. Prior to his suspension, the 29-year-old had bounced back from a quiet 2023-24 campaign, as he recorded three goals, 30 assists, 90 hits, 64 blocked shots and 53 PIM while averaging 23:31 of ice time to begin the 2024-25 season. The Panthers will be forced to rely more upon new acquisition Seth Jones down the stretch, while Ekblad is slated to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.