Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Registers two helpers

Ekblad was responsible for two assists in Monday's 6-3 comeback win against the Devils.

Ekblad offensive input was critical for the Cats' comeback down 4-1, as he assisted on both the game-tying and game-winning goals. He now has four points through the first six games. With the offensive talent on the Panthers roster, and considering Ekblad is sixth in the league in average time on ice (25:24), he is looking at what could be a breakout season offensively.