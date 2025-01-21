Ekblad (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus Anaheim on Tuesday, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

At this point, Ekblad should probably be considered a significant doubt to play Wednesday versus the Kings either -- though he hasn't been officially ruled out. Even when healthy, the blueliner was struggling to produce, going six straight games without a point while contributing 11 shots, 10 hits and six blocks. Tobias Bjornfot figures to be dropped from the lineup once Ekblad is given the all-clear.