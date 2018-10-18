Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Remains quiet in another loss

Ekblad once again came out of a game without a point as the Panthers dropped their fourth in a row on Tuesday, 5-4 to the Flyers in a shootout.

The Panthers have scored eleven goals through their last three games but Ekblad has yet to factor into any of them. It certainly doesn't help that the team as a whole has gone 1/15 on the power play to start the season. So far he only has seven shots on net good for 1.75 shots per game, which is well below his career average of 2.47. If Ekblad wants to get past his career-high 16 goals, achieved last season, he will need to start firing more pucks on the net.