Ekblad (shoulder) has been taken off injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with Anaheim, per the NHL media site.

Ekblad looks set to make his season debut against the Ducks. Last season, the Ontario native managed 14 goals and 24 helpers, a significant drop in production from 2021-22 when he racked up 57 points. With the blueliner's return, he should see minutes with the man advantage after recording 19 of his 38 points last year on the power play.