Ekblad (shoulder) will practice with the Panthers on Sunday and accompany the team on next week's road trip, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

The blueliner will be in a non-contact jersey Sunday as he takes a significant step forward in his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery. Coach Paul Maurice indicated Saturday that both Ekblad and Brandon Montour (shoulder) could be back in the lineup by the end of November, rather than the mid-December timeline the two defensemen were originally given.