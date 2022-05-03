Ekblad (lower body) will be activated off injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's clash with Washington.

Ekblad will be back in the lineup for the first time since March 18 versus the Ducks, a stretch of 20 games on injured reserve due to his lower-body injury. The blueliner is expected to reclaim his spot on the No. 1 power-play unit and will look to pick up where he left off after registering eight points in his last six outings.