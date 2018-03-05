Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Riding four game point streak

Ekblad delivered an assist in a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.

The assist extended Ekblad's point streak to four games, which is his second longest on the season. Ever since the New Year the 22-year-old has elevated his game offensively, as he's notched 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 25 contests, bringing his point total up to 28 for 2017-18. Ekblad's also averaging 29.2 shifts per game (12th most in the NHL) and should continue to see heavy usage as Florida rides out its six game winning streak, and the only limitation to his offensive production is his lack of power-play opportunities. Only four of his 16 points since the New Year have come on the man advantage, partially because Keith Yandle has locked down the defensive position on the first unit, leaving Ekblad to come out with the second line.