Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Riding four game point streak
Ekblad delivered an assist in a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.
The assist extended Ekblad's point streak to four games, which is his second longest on the season. Ever since the New Year the 22-year-old has elevated his game offensively, as he's notched 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in 25 contests, bringing his point total up to 28 for 2017-18. Ekblad's also averaging 29.2 shifts per game (12th most in the NHL) and should continue to see heavy usage as Florida rides out its six game winning streak, and the only limitation to his offensive production is his lack of power-play opportunities. Only four of his 16 points since the New Year have come on the man advantage, partially because Keith Yandle has locked down the defensive position on the first unit, leaving Ekblad to come out with the second line.
More News
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Heating up•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: First multi-point game since start of season•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Nothing to show for seven shots•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Finds back of net in Tuesday's loss•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Scores second goal in three games•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Struggling to produce•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...