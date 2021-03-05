Ekblad scored a pair of power-play goals and added two assists in a 5-4 win over the Predators. He also led all players with six shots on goal.

Ekblad was a monster for the Panthers, logging a team-high 24:45 of ice time while tying the franchise record for most single-game points by a defenseman. His first of two goals gave Florida a 4-1 lead in the final stages of the second period, then he made it a 5-2 score midway through the third. Ekblad also drew assists on first-period tallies by Carter Verhaeghe and Mason Marchment. The 24-year-old has produced eight goals and seven assists in 22 games and is the NHL's top goal-scorer among defensemen.