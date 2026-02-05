Ekblad has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lightning for an undisclosed reason, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

While the reason for Ekblad's absence isn't yet known, he's one of several players who will miss the Panthers' final game before the Olympic break. The 29-year-old has recorded a goal, five assists, 24 hits, 24 blocked shots and 17 PIM while averaging 22:45 of ice time over 17 appearances since the start of the calendar year. Mikulas Hovorka will draw into the lineup to make his NHL debut Thursday, while head coach Paul Maurice indicated that he isn't concerned about Ekblad's status following the Olympic break.