Ekblad scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Washington.

Ekblad opened the scoring Thursday, firing a shot from the point that took a lucky bounce off a defender's skate and snuck past Vitek Vanecek. The goal was Ekblad's first since March 8 as he missed Florida's final 20 regular-season games with a lower-body injury. The 26-year-old defenseman still recorded a career-best 57 points with 15 goals and 42 assists in 61 games while posting 62 hits and 69 blocked shots.