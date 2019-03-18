Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Scores in Sunday's loss

Ekblad potted his 13th goal of the season in Sunday's loss to the Ducks.

Ekblad continues to produce around the same level that he's been at during four of his five seasons, with 34 points through 72 games so far. His goal Sunday night briefly tied the game in the third period, only to see the Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg ultimately score the game-winner.

