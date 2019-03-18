Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Scores in Sunday's loss
Ekblad potted his 13th goal of the season in Sunday's loss to the Ducks.
Ekblad continues to produce around the same level that he's been at during four of his five seasons, with 34 points through 72 games so far. His goal Sunday night briefly tied the game in the third period, only to see the Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg ultimately score the game-winner.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...