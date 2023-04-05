Ekblad scored a goal on four shots, helping the Panthers to a 2-1 win over the Sabres on Tuesday.

Ekblad fired a shot that hit the post and off Devon Levi to tie the game at 1-1. This goal extends Ekblad's point streak to five games with five points in that span. On the season, the first-overall pick from 2014 has 12 goals and 34 points in 66 games.