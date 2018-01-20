Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Scores second goal in three games

Ekblad slammed home the overtime winner in Friday's 4-3 victory over the Golden Knights.

The 21-year-old defenseman now has eight goals and 14 points on the season. Despite averaging a career-high 23:51 of ice-time, Ekblad still struggles to find his name on the scoresheet regularly and he's had two separate scoreless droughts that lasted 10 games or longer. At this point he simply isn't a reliable fantasy option in standard leagues.