Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Scores two points

Ekblad buried a goal and tallied an assist on the power play in a 5-2 victory against St. Louis on Thursday.

Ekblad received a terrific pass from Jonathan Huberdeau and netted an easy one-timer in front of the net for his first goal of the season. After a disappointing 2016-17 campaign, the 21-year-old blue liner looks ready to come back strong. Through three games, Ekblad has three points, five blocked shots, and a plus-two rating.