Ekblad (lower body) will be unavailable for at least two weeks and he'll be considered day-to-day afterward, according to Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site.

Ekblad was injured in a collision with teammate Vladimir Tarasenko in Saturday's 5-1 win over Calgary. The 28-year-old Ekblad has four goals, 17 points, 94 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and 78 hits in 47 games this season. Josh Mahura is expected to draw into the lineup during Ekblad's absence, while Oliver Ekman-Larsson will slot in alongside Gustav Forsling.