Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Set to play against Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Paul Maurice said Monday that Ekblad (undisclosed) is good to go for Tuesday's Opening Night matchup against Chicago, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.
Ekblad sustained an undisclosed injury early in Saturday's preseason game against Tampa Bay, but the issue won't force him to miss the start of the regular season. He made 56 regular-season appearances for the Panthers last year, recording three goals, 30 assists, 90 hits, 64 blocked shots and 53 PIM while averaging 23:31 of ice time.
More News
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Hurt early in Saturday's game•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Agrees to eight-year extension•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Assist in Cup wining game•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Gathers helper in win•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Pockets assist Saturday•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Two apples pad playoff totals•