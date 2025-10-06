Head coach Paul Maurice said Monday that Ekblad (undisclosed) is good to go for Tuesday's Opening Night matchup against Chicago, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ekblad sustained an undisclosed injury early in Saturday's preseason game against Tampa Bay, but the issue won't force him to miss the start of the regular season. He made 56 regular-season appearances for the Panthers last year, recording three goals, 30 assists, 90 hits, 64 blocked shots and 53 PIM while averaging 23:31 of ice time.