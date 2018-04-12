Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Sets new career highs
Ekblad played in all 82 games this season for the first time in his career, setting personal bests in goals (16), penalty minutes (71), and average time on ice (23:23).
Ekblad's 38 points were his best since posting 39 in an impressive rookie campaign during the 2014-15 season. The 22-year-old blueliner scored his 16 goals on just 189 shots on goal, compared to his 225 shots on goal last season in 14 fewer games. This caused his shooting percentage to nearly double -- going from 4.4 percent to 8.5 percent this year. Despite Florida narrowly missing the postseason, it was a step in the right direction for the young defenseman. Look for Ekblad to continue to evolve his game next season and attempt to break the 40-point mark for the first time in his career.
More News
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Buries game-winning tally against Habs•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Riding four-game point streak•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Heating up•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: First multi-point game since start of season•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Nothing to show for seven shots•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Finds back of net in Tuesday's loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...