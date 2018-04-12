Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Sets new career highs

Ekblad played in all 82 games this season for the first time in his career, setting personal bests in goals (16), penalty minutes (71), and average time on ice (23:23).

Ekblad's 38 points were his best since posting 39 in an impressive rookie campaign during the 2014-15 season. The 22-year-old blueliner scored his 16 goals on just 189 shots on goal, compared to his 225 shots on goal last season in 14 fewer games. This caused his shooting percentage to nearly double -- going from 4.4 percent to 8.5 percent this year. Despite Florida narrowly missing the postseason, it was a step in the right direction for the young defenseman. Look for Ekblad to continue to evolve his game next season and attempt to break the 40-point mark for the first time in his career.