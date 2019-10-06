Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Shoulders heavy workload
Ekblad picked up an assist on 25:44 of ice time in a 4-3 win over the Lightning on Saturday.
Ekblad has always been a workhorse for the Panthers, but with a new head coach in Joel Quenneville, he will be seeing even more responsibility. The 23-year-old will likely end the season within the top 15 in ice time per game, which should also benefit him offensively. With this offensively talented roster and an increase in ice time, Ekblad will likely crack 40 points for the first time in his career.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.