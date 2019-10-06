Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Shoulders heavy workload

Ekblad picked up an assist on 25:44 of ice time in a 4-3 win over the Lightning on Saturday.

Ekblad has always been a workhorse for the Panthers, but with a new head coach in Joel Quenneville, he will be seeing even more responsibility. The 23-year-old will likely end the season within the top 15 in ice time per game, which should also benefit him offensively. With this offensively talented roster and an increase in ice time, Ekblad will likely crack 40 points for the first time in his career.