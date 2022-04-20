Ekblad (lower body) was on the ice for practice Tuesday, David Dwork of Local 10 Miami reports.

Head coach Andrew Brunette indicated that the Panthers are working on integrating Ekblad into practice sessions on a day-to-day basis. This won't change the defenseman's timeline to return -- he's still expected to miss the rest of the regular season, but he might not have to miss too much time in the first round of the playoffs if he can ramp up without a setback.