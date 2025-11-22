Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Slated to miss Saturday's game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekblad (undisclosed) was not on the ice for warmups, which indicates he won't be available for Saturday's home game versus Edmonton, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.
It's unclear what Ekblad is dealing with, but he'll miss his first game of the season in a rematch of last year's Stanley Cup Finals. Donovan Sebrango will draw back into the lineup due to Ekblad's absence. The right-shot blueliner's next chance to suit up will come Monday in Nashville.
