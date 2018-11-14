Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Smacks home first of the season

Ekblad got his first of the season during Tuesday's 2-1 victory over the Flyers.

The goal was a flukey one that went off of Flyers' goalie Brian Elliott twice before ending up in the back of the net, but it is about time Ekblad's puck luck turned around. So far this season he has 35 shots, good for seventh on the team for shots. That puts his shooting percentage at 2.9%, well below last season's 8.5%. Expect this goal to open somewhat of a dam when it comes to scoring points as the Panthers continue to cruise after early-season struggles.