Ekblad registered an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and three blocked shots in Monday's 8-5 win over the Canucks.

Ekblad's November isn't going much better than his October -- he's been limited to two assists with a minus-7 rating over eight games this month. The 29-year-old is at a total of five points, 31 shots on net, 22 hits, 26 blocks, 12 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 19 appearances. The one silver lining is that he hasn't gotten swept up in the Panthers' injury woes yet, but his production has suffered anyway since the team is missing key players. Ekblad can still help in non-scoring areas, and he should bounce back on offense as the year progresses.