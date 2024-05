Ekblad recorded an assist in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Rangers in Game 5.

Ekblad was able to bring his six-game pointless streak to a close with his helper Thursday but remains mired in a 29-game goal drought dating back to Feb. 20 versus the Senators. While the blueliner should continue to register plenty of hits and blocks in the postseason, fantasy players probably shouldn't be banking on him suddenly finding an offensive upside.