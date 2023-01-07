Ekblad netted a pair of power-play goals in Friday's 3-2 win against Detroit.

Ekblad is up to six goals and 16 points in 29 contests in 2022-23. He entered the contest averaging 3:36 of ice time with the man advantage, and that role has been critical to his offensive production, given that 10 of his points have come on the power play. Ekblad's strong performance versus Detroit might help spark him after the 26-year-old was been held off the scoresheet in his previous seven games.