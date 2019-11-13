Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Sparks rally with early goal

Ekblad scored 50 seconds into the third period to spark a four-goal comeback in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over Boston.

Ekblad powered a one-timer through Tuukka Rask to put one on the board for the Panthers after they fell down 4-0. The Cats put up three more in the third and send the game to extra time before winning in the shootout. Ekblad is on pace to have his best season offensively, with two goals and 10 points through 17 games.