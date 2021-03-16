Ekblad scored a power-play goal on three shots in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Ekblad went bar-down from the left faceoff circle while Florida enjoyed a man advantage, pulling the Panthers to with 3-2 at 14:58 of the second period. The goal, Ekblad's 10th of the year, was the first of five unanswered by the Panthers. He joined Montreal's Jeff Petry (11) as the NHL's only defensemen to hit double digits in the goal-scoring column this season. Ekblad is also tied for 10th among the league's rearguards with 20 points.