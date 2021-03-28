Ekblad needed to be taken off the ice on a stretcher following a lower-body injury Sunday against Dallas, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ekblad got caught up in the boards and immediately went down grabbing his leg. He needed a stretcher to be helped off the ice. The 25-year-old blueliner has been terrific this season, racking up 11 goals and 22 points through 35 games. An update on his status should be available in the coming days.