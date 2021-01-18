Ekblad scored a goal on four shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

After a scoreless first period, Ekblad waited only 12 seconds into the middle frame to break the deadlock. The 24-year-old defenseman led all skaters with 25:46 of ice time. Ekblad is poised for a big year with all-situations usage and a role on the top power-play unit. He had a career-best 41 points in just 67 contests last year. On top of solid scoring numbers, Ekblad will also be sturdy with blocked shots and plus-minus.