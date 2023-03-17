Ekblad scored two goals, one on the power play, in Thursday's 9-5 win over the Canadiens.
His first tally of the night came a little over nine minutes into the first period and broke open what was already a 3-3 tie -- the first 20 minutes ended up seeing an incredible 10 goals in total, including a franchise-record seven by the Panthers. Ekblad had just one point, a goal, in his prior 12 contests, and the talented blueliner has 12 goals but only 30 points through 57 games on the season -- a far cry from the near point-a-game pace he managed in 2021-22.
