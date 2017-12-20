Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Struggling to produce
Ekblad has gone scoreless in his last five games.
The 21-year-old blueliner potted a goal in three consecutive home games prior to his current scoring drought which occurred during the Panthers' recent five-game road trip, so there's reason to believe he may be able to find the scoresheet again when Florida returns home for Friday's matchup with the Wild.
More News
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Stuck in scoring rut•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Commendable effort despite poor rating•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Scores two points•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Healthy, looking to rebound in 2017-18•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Clarifies injury•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Season likely over•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...