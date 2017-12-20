Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Struggling to produce

Ekblad has gone scoreless in his last five games.

The 21-year-old blueliner potted a goal in three consecutive home games prior to his current scoring drought which occurred during the Panthers' recent five-game road trip, so there's reason to believe he may be able to find the scoresheet again when Florida returns home for Friday's matchup with the Wild.

