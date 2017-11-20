Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Stuck in scoring rut

Ekblad was held off the scoresheet for the fifth consecutive game during Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Well, you can't say he's not trying; Ekblad peppered nine shots on goal Sunday but simply couldn't find the back of the net. Over the last nine games, the 6-foot-4 blueliner has registered just one assist with a minus-4 rating. Since his 39-point, Calder Trophy-winning performance a few years ago, Ekblad has seen a steady decline in his offensive production. He'll look to break out of the funk Wednesday against Toronto.