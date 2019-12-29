Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Suiting up against Habs

Ekblad (shoulder) will play in Sunday's game against the Canadiens, Jameson Olive of the Panthers' official site reports.

Ekblad wasn't supposed to be ready for this game, but coach Joel Quenneville revealed the 23-year-old blueliner beat his initial timeframe for recovery. According to Olive, Ekblad will be utilized in all situations but his minutes will be monitored. The 2014 first-overall pick has averaged 23:25 of ice time per game this year, including consistent power-play minutes, and he's capitalized well with 23 points over 35 outings.