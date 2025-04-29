Ekblad was suspended two games Tuesday for elbowing the Lightning's Brandon Hagel in Monday's Game 4.

Ekblad will miss Game 5 in the first round. He'll also sit out either Game 6 versus the Lightning if the Panthers lose Wednesday or Game 1 of the second round if the Panthers secure the series win with a victory in Tampa Bay. This was Ekblad's second game back from a 20-game suspension for use of performance-enhancing substances. Look for Uvis Balinskis to be back in the lineup in Ekblad's absence.