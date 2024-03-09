Ekblad won't return to Saturday's game against Calgary due to a lower-body injury.

Ekblad logged just 5:10 of ice time versus the Flames. He sustained the injury when he collided with a teammate, according to Colby Guy of FloridaHockeyNow.com. Ekblad entered Saturday's action with four goals, 17 points, 44 PIM, 76 hits and 55 blocks in 46 appearances in 2023-24. Tobias Bjornfot, who was claimed off waivers from Vegas on Friday, might draw into the lineup Tuesday versus Dallas if Ekblad isn't available.