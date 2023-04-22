Ekblad (undisclosed) skated Saturday morning in a regular jersey, per George Richards of Florida Hockey Now.

Ekblad left Friday's contest with an undisclosed injury, so his presence at Saturday's practice is a positive sign. Still, the 27-year-old defenseman should be considered questionable for Game 4 on Sunday. Ekblad has yet to record a point in Florida's opening series against the Bruins after tallying 14 goals and 38 points during the regular season.