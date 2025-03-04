Ekblad registered a power-play assist, had two PIM, and provided three hits in Monday's 2-1 win against Tampa Bay.

Ekblad notched a secondary helper on Aleksander Barkov's go-ahead goal in the second period. The 29-year-old Ekblad is up to 28 assists, 31 points, 105 shots on goal and 88 hits in 54 games this season. With the recent acquisition of blueliner Seth Jones from Chicago, Ekblad gained some sizable competition for ice time with Florida's first power-play unit. Ekblad's assist Monday helps bolster his resume on the power play, where he has 10 of his 28 helpers this season. Jones joins the Panthers with 15 power-play points, but it seems as if Florida is placing its trust in the 11-year Panthers veteran Ekblad for the time being. While Ekblad is on the first-power play unit, he has decent value in standard fantasy formats.