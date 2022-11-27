Ekblad scored a goal Saturday in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Blues.
He scored just over a minute into the game on a turnaround wrist shot after he picked up a loose puck in the slot. Ekblad is on a three-game, five-point scoring streak that includes a goal in each of those games. And he has seven points in seven games since his return from injury.
More News
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Three-point ourburst against B's•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Nets goal vs. Columbus•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Ready to rock•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Expected to return Saturday•
-
Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Resumes skating•