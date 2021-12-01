Ekblad collected three assists, two on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Capitals.

He had a hand in Florida's final two goals of the night, capping a huge comeback after the team found itself in a 4-1 hole after 40 minutes. Ekblad has three multi-point performances in the last five games, and on the season he has an outstanding six goals and 20 points through 22 contests as the first overall pick in the 2014 draft finally seems to be emerging as a superstar.