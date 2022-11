Ekblad scored an empty-net goal and added two power-play assists in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Both helpers came in the second period before Ekblad chipped the puck from his own blue line with just under three minutes left in the third and watched it curl into the empty cage. The 26-year-old has looked none the worse for wear since returning from a lower-body injury, collecting two goals and six points in six games.