Ekblad scored a short-handed goal and added two even-strength assists in Tuesday's 7-6 overtime loss to the Penguins.

After picking up two helpers in a wild first period, Ekblad gave Florida a 4-3 lead midway through the second by finishing off a rush started by Matthew Tkachuk at the Panthers' blue line. Ekblad has three multi-point performances in the last 11 games, and he's put his December slump behind him with four goals and nine points over that stretch, with all four tallies (three power-play markers plus Tuesday's shortie) coming on special teams.