Ekblad produced a goal and an assist Saturday in a 6-2 win over the Predators.
Florida's first overall pick from 2014 continues to shine. Ekblad leads all defensemen with nine goals on the season thanks to a career-high shooting percentage (13.2), not to mention that he's averaging a whopping 3:23 on the man advantage. The 25-year-old has six points in the last two games, and therefore, he must be cemented in your fantasy lineup.
