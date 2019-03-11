Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Two assists Sunday

Ekblad finished Sunday's 6-1 win over Detroit with a pair of assists, including one on the power play.

Ekblad has four assists over his past four games but has not scored a goal since Feb. 28. With 13 games remaining, he needs only eight more points to set a new career high, with 40. Right now, Ekblad has 12 goals and 20 assists on the season.

