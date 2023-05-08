Ekblad recorded a pair of assists in Sunday's 3-2 overtime victory over Toronto.

Ekblad set up Anthony Duclair's power-play tally early in the second period, tying the game 1-1, before picking up an assist on Sam Reinhart's winner in overtime. It had been a quiet postseason for Ekblad prior to Sunday's contest, with just one point in his first eight games. The 27-year-old blueliner is also coming off a down regular season offensively, with 38 points (14 goals, 24 assists) in 71 games. Ekblad will look to build on Sunday's two-point effort, though his value is somewhat capped now with Brandon Montour taking over the point on Florida's top power-play unit.