Ekblad produced two assists, one shorthanded, in Monday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.

The 29-year-old helped set up tallies by Sam Reinhart early in the first period and Brad Marchand midway through the second, with the latter proving to be the game-winner. It was Ekblad's first multi-point performance since Oct. 11, and with Seth Jones dominating power-play minutes among Florida defensemen, offense has been tough to come by for the rest of the team's blue line crew. Through 31 games this season, Ekblad has just one goal and 11 points with 55 blocked shots, 46 shots on net, 34 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-7 rating.