Ekblad recorded two assists in Monday's 3-2 win over Washington.

Ekblad assisted on both of Carter Verhaeghe's goals including the overtime winner. The 26-year-old defenseman has a goal and three assists through the first four games of the series after missing the final 20 games of the regular season with a lower-body injury. Ekblad will look to keep producing as the series goes back to Florida tied 2-2.