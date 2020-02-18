Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Two helpers in win

Ekblad picked up two assists in Monday's 5-3 win over the Sharks.

The 24-year-old blueliner recorded his first multi-point performance since Dec. 16, notching secondary helpers on the Panthers' first and third goals of the afternoon. Ekblad has still been on something of a roll, racking up 10 assists in the last 14 games, and he's now only five points shy of tying the career-high 39 he scored as a rookie in 2014-15.