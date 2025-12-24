Panthers' Aaron Ekblad: Two-point effort in Carolina
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ekblad collected two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.
The veteran blueliner helped set up tallies by Luke Kunin and Sam Bennett as Florida flipped the script on the 2-0 deficit in the third period. Ekblad has gone 32 straight games without finding the back of the net, but he's picked up five assists in the last five games.
