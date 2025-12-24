default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ekblad collected two assists in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Hurricanes.

The veteran blueliner helped set up tallies by Luke Kunin and Sam Bennett as Florida flipped the script on the 2-0 deficit in the third period. Ekblad has gone 32 straight games without finding the back of the net, but he's picked up five assists in the last five games.

More News