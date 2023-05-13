Ekblad scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 5 of the Panthers' second-round series.

The blueliner opened the scoring early in the first period, putting Toronto back on their heels during a game in which Florida never trailed. It's the second multi-point performance in the last three games for Ekblad, and he wraps up the five-game series against the Leafs with one goal and five points -- a remarkable turnaround after he failed to find the scoresheet at all in the first round against the Bruins. Ekblad may need to stay productive if the Panthers are going to get through the Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals.